PlayStation VR2 makes everything easier and more user-friendly

Sony did from the get-go make it absolutely clear that PlayStation VR2 will do pretty much everything better than the original by having a built-in camera, just one wire, cool controllers and more. Now it's time to take a look at how some of these features actually improves the user-experience.

This in the form of a new blog detailing some long requested and anticipated functions offered with PlayStation VR2. We can thank the built-in camera for quite a few of these, as it's finally confirmed a simple button press on the headset or in the quick menu will allow us to see our real-life environment instead of the game. Said menu has also been improved by giving us options to adjust brightness, screen size, turn off the headset's vibrations, adjust play area and more.

Those of you who've been enjoying virtual reality on PC know that having a built-in camera has more benefits than being able to see through the headset once in a while. It also makes it possible to customise our play area by drawing borders. A great feature, as it will warn us if we get too close to valuables, furniture and such by showing the chequered boundary.

Top this with an improved cinematic mode where we can see non-VR content in our own virtual cinema, a 360-degree VR mode and easier ways to record ourselves while using the headset and it's clear PlayStation VR 2 will have pretty much everything those of us who've enjoyed the original asked for. Am I wrong? Are there any features and functions still missing?