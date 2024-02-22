PlayStation VR2 is set to work on PC later in 2024

HQ

PlayStation VR2 is a fantastic headset with some amazing controllers with it, so playing games like Beat Saber, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Humanity, Moss: Book II, Resident Evil 4 and Synapse on it is a delight. Still, the selection of games hasn't quite lived up to what many of us dreamt of. We're still missing PS VR2 versions of masterpieces like Half-Life: Alyx and Asgard's Wrath 2, but that's set to change later this year.

The folks over at Sony reveal that they are testing the ability for PlayStation VR2 to officially work on PC. They hope to make the option available later this year, so it does sound like it'll definitely happen and isn't just the company looking into it or something. Hopefully, this will lead Valve and other developers to release updates for their games to take full advantage of the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers when the time comes. Then we'll just have to see if this means even less virtual reality games make their way to PlayStation 5.

What do you think about this?