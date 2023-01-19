Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

PlayStation VR2: All launch games confirmed

Here are the close to 40 titles that will be available on or around February 22.

It's been weeks since Sony announced PlayStation VR2 will have more than 30 games available in its launch window, but we only knew about around half of them. With just one month till it hits store shelves, the time has come to be specific.

That's why a new post on the PlayStation Blog reveals the games set to launch alongside PS VR2 on February 22 or at least within one month of it. This list includes 13 newly announced games and will apparently grow a bit in the coming weeks, so we're at least not allowed to complain about quantity


  • After The Fall

  • Altair Breaker

  • Before Your Eyes (launch window)

  • Cities VR

  • Cosmonious High

  • Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition (launch window)

  • The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (launch window)

  • Demeo

  • Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

  • Fantavision 202X

  • Gran Turismo 7 (Free update)

  • Horizon Call of the Mountain

  • Job Simulator

  • Jurassic World Aftermath

  • Kayak VR: Mirage

  • Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat!

  • The Last Clockwinder

  • The Light Brigade (includes both the PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

  • Moss

  • Moss: Book II

  • NFL Pro Era (free PS VR2 upgrade)

  • No Man's Sky (launch window)

  • Pavlov VR

  • Pistol Whip (free upgrade)

  • Puzzling Places (free upgrade)

  • Resident Evil Village (free update)

  • Rez Infinite (upgrade costs $9.99 USD / €9.99)

  • Song in the Smoke

  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

  • Synth Riders (free upgrade)

  • The Tale of Onogoro

  • Tentacular

  • Tetris Effect: Connected (upgrade costs $9.99 USD / €9.99)

  • Thumper

  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution (launch window)

  • Vacation Simulator

  • What the Bat

  • Zenith: The Last City (free upgrade)

Now we'll just have to wait for Beat Saber's date, hopefully Half-Life: Alyx coming over and a follow-up to Astro Bot Rescue Mission.

