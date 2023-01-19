PlayStation VR2: All launch games confirmed

HQ

It's been weeks since Sony announced PlayStation VR2 will have more than 30 games available in its launch window, but we only knew about around half of them. With just one month till it hits store shelves, the time has come to be specific.

That's why a new post on the PlayStation Blog reveals the games set to launch alongside PS VR2 on February 22 or at least within one month of it. This list includes 13 newly announced games and will apparently grow a bit in the coming weeks, so we're at least not allowed to complain about quantity



After The Fall



Altair Breaker



Before Your Eyes (launch window)



Cities VR



Cosmonious High



Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition (launch window)



The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (launch window)



Demeo



Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate



Fantavision 202X



Gran Turismo 7 (Free update)



Horizon Call of the Mountain



Job Simulator



Jurassic World Aftermath



Kayak VR: Mirage



Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat!



The Last Clockwinder



The Light Brigade (includes both the PS VR and PS VR2 versions)



Moss



Moss: Book II



NFL Pro Era (free PS VR2 upgrade)



No Man's Sky (launch window)



Pavlov VR



Pistol Whip (free upgrade)



Puzzling Places (free upgrade)



Resident Evil Village (free update)



Rez Infinite (upgrade costs $9.99 USD / €9.99)



Song in the Smoke



Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge



Synth Riders (free upgrade)



The Tale of Onogoro



Tentacular



Tetris Effect: Connected (upgrade costs $9.99 USD / €9.99)



Thumper



The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution (launch window)



Vacation Simulator



What the Bat



Zenith: The Last City (free upgrade)



Now we'll just have to wait for Beat Saber's date, hopefully Half-Life: Alyx coming over and a follow-up to Astro Bot Rescue Mission.