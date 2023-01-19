PlayStation VR2: All launch games confirmed

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Here are the close to 40 titles that will be available on or around February 22.
HQ
It's been weeks since Sony announced PlayStation VR2 will have more than 30 games available in its launch window, but we only knew about around half of them. With just one month till it hits store shelves, the time has come to be specific.
That's why a new post on the PlayStation Blog reveals the games set to launch alongside PS VR2 on February 22 or at least within one month of it. This list includes 13 newly announced games and will apparently grow a bit in the coming weeks, so we're at least not allowed to complain about quantity
After The Fall
Altair Breaker
Before Your Eyes (launch window)
Cities VR
Cosmonious High
Creed: Rise to Glory - Championship Edition (launch window)
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (launch window)
Demeo
Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
Fantavision 202X
Gran Turismo 7 (Free update)
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Job Simulator
Jurassic World Aftermath
Kayak VR: Mirage
Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat!
The Last Clockwinder
The Light Brigade (includes both the PS VR and PS VR2 versions)