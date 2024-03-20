PlayStation veteran Connie Booth joins EA to helm action-RPGs

HQ

PlayStation production head Connie Booth left Sony last year amid creative differences. After a few months of silence, we finally have an update on the veteran's next step, as she heads to EA to work with action-RPG studios.

EA Motive, Cliffhanger Games, and BioWare are being touted as the studios Booth will work with. Her expertise is likely to help out as each of these studios are looking to make a huge game. Motive is working on an Iron Man title, Cliffhanger is developing Black Panther, and of course BioWare is working on the next Mass Effect and Dragon Age games.

"Connie spent more than 30 years helping to build Sony Interactive Entertainment's internal studios and is responsible for guiding the development of some of their biggest franchises," wrote EA entertainment head Laura Miele. "I have known Connie for many years and have always been impressed by her love and commitment to games. She especially cares about game developers. She has an impeccable reputation within the development community and will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our games."

Thanks, IGN.