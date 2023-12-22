PlayStation users won't lose access to their Discovery content

HQ

Earlier this month, Sony said they were going to remove Discovery video content from the PlayStation Store due to a licensing agreement with Warner. While that didn't sound too bad, it included things people might have bought - meaning you wouldn't be able watch it anymore despite buying it.

While this technically wasn't Sony's fault, it certainly didn't make them look good and reminded people that going all-digital also means you could end up losing what you have paid for. Fortunately, Sony and Warner Bros. has now stepped up to solve this... at least to some extent. The new agreement means that you will be able to access the Discovery content you paid for during "at least the next 30 months" - and after that it seems like you might be at risk of losing this again.

We assume this story will make a comeback two and a half year from now when bought things from the PlayStation Store might once again be at risk of being taken away from you. But until then, at least now you know that you probably shouldn't buy anything from Discovery to PlayStation as you probably won't get to keep it.

Has this story changed how you see digital purchases?

Thanks Games Industry