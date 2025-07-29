PlayStation unveils FlexStrike fight stick

HQ

PlayStation's latest major accessory has been revealed. What was teased as Project Defiant last month has now been unveiled as the FlexStrike fight stick, and it looks to give fighting game players a serious edge over their competition.

As revealed in a new features trailer, the FlexStrike fight stick looks like quite a well-designed bit of kit. Using DualSense controller inputs, it comes equipped with mechanical switch buttons, ultra-low latency in wired and wireless play, and allows for D-pad, left stick, and right stick inputs as well as the ability to lock the fight stick's control scheme, allowing you to stay focused on the fight.

Perhaps the most impressive feature is one at the back of the stick. No, not the anti-slip technology, but the gate swap which allows you to pop in an octagonal, circular, or square restrictor gate without any tools required. For people who like to switch up the games they play or the way they play, this is going to be a useful tool.

We'll have to see if the FlexStrike can live up to these expectations when it releases, though. Currently, there's no price attached or release date for the console, although in the trailer it does advertise Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls releasing in 2026, so perhaps it launches alongside that game. You can keep an eye on the FlexStrike yourself here.