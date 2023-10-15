PlayStation trophies might be coming to PC

HQ

It appears that PlayStation games on PC might soon be receiving trophies.

True Trophies has revealed that its scanners have picked up a PS5 trophy list with the text "PSPC" written next to it. This particular trophy list wasn't linked to any specific games and was simply titled "Trophy Set."

The "PSPC" listing was reportedly a separate platform to the PS5, but its possible that these trophies will also be logged within an account's trophy list. On PS5 currently, this is the case with the trophies you obtain for PS4, PS Vita, and PS3 being listed.

Would you like to see PlayStation trophies added to PC?