Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PlayStation trophies might be coming to PC

This is according to sources from True Trophies.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It appears that PlayStation games on PC might soon be receiving trophies.

True Trophies has revealed that its scanners have picked up a PS5 trophy list with the text "PSPC" written next to it. This particular trophy list wasn't linked to any specific games and was simply titled "Trophy Set."

The "PSPC" listing was reportedly a separate platform to the PS5, but its possible that these trophies will also be logged within an account's trophy list. On PS5 currently, this is the case with the trophies you obtain for PS4, PS Vita, and PS3 being listed.

Would you like to see PlayStation trophies added to PC?

PlayStation trophies might be coming to PC


Loading next content