PlayStation Trophies levels bumped from 100 to 999

With PlayStation 5 just over a month away, Sony has implemented some changes regarding the Trophy system, expanding the maximum user level from 100 to 999, in a system that went live today.

Whomever achieved level 100 will automatically be put in this new level, corresponding to the number of Trophies they have. All players will be categorised into one of these new sections:



Bronze: levels 1-299



Silver: levels 300 - 599



Gold: levels 600 - 998



Platinum: levels 999



Sony also revealed that it has changed the Trophies scoring system, which now works gradually - with the first levels being easier to achieve. In addition, the Platinum Trophies will now contribute even more points to the levels than they did before.

And yes, Sony has confirmed that the levels and Trophies will transition with your profile to PlayStation 5.