PlayStation to reveal exciting games in State of Play on Thursday

Back in 2022, Sony and Nintendo gave us a cool surprise by having a State of Play and Direct stream on the same day, the 13th of September. This was apparently a success, as the two companies are doing the same thing this year.

Nintendo confirmed it's having a Direct stream at 3 PM BST / 4 PM CEST tomorrow (the 14th of September) a few hours ago, and now it's Sony turn to officially announce that a State of Play stream will start at 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST. We're told today's show will "focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles. From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners", so don't expect this to be where we'll get the official unveiling of the Ghost of Tsushima sequel, gameplay from Insomniac's Wolverine or Bend's Days Gone follow-up. You'll still get to see the PlayStation Studios logo though, so I know some will be excited;)

What do you hope to see in the State of Play?