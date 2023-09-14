Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PlayStation to reveal exciting games in State of Play on Thursday

Let's start the day with a great Nintendo Direct before ending it with PS5 news in less than 24 hours.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Back in 2022, Sony and Nintendo gave us a cool surprise by having a State of Play and Direct stream on the same day, the 13th of September. This was apparently a success, as the two companies are doing the same thing this year.

Nintendo confirmed it's having a Direct stream at 3 PM BST / 4 PM CEST tomorrow (the 14th of September) a few hours ago, and now it's Sony turn to officially announce that a State of Play stream will start at 10 PM BST / 11 PM CEST. We're told today's show will "focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles. From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners", so don't expect this to be where we'll get the official unveiling of the Ghost of Tsushima sequel, gameplay from Insomniac's Wolverine or Bend's Days Gone follow-up. You'll still get to see the PlayStation Studios logo though, so I know some will be excited;)

What do you hope to see in the State of Play?

PlayStation to reveal exciting games in State of Play on Thursday


Loading next content