PlayStation The Concert is coming to the US and Canada in autumn

If you live in the UK or Europe, you may have been to witness PlayStation The Concert at a concert venue or arena near you at some point during the spring. If you live in the United States or Canada, you'll likely be curious as to when you can attend a show yourself, and the good news is that you'll be able to do so relatively soon.

PlayStation has confirmed that the US and Canadian tour will happen this autumn, and as for firm dates and venues, this will all be confirmed in a couple of days when tickets go on sale on June 20 at 7:00 PT (15:00 BST/16:00 CEST). PlayStation users will once again be able to snag some early tickets by using the PSTC25 code.

For those wondering what PS The Concert offers, it's a show that's around two hours in duration and focuses predominantly on The Last of Us, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, and Horizon, even if there are a handful of additional tracks from Marvel's Spider-Man, Helldivers II, Bloodborne, Astro Bot, and Uncharted performed too.