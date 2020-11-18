PlayStation takes over London's Oxford Circus for PS5 launch

You're watching Advertisements

As part of the PlayStation 5 launch event, London's Oxford Circus has been taken over by the iconic shapes linked to the platform. Set to be in place for 48 hours, commuters taking the Tube can see the new signs, each linked to a new or upcoming PS5 title.

By partnering with Transport for London (TfL), Oxford Circus has four unique Tube signs. Mile End has become Miles End - a tribute to Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Lancaster Gate is now Ratchet and Clankaster Gate. Seven Sisters has been renamed Gran Turismo 7 Sisters. And, West Ham station is now Horizon Forbidden West Ham.

"The launch of the PlayStation 5 marks another defining moment in the history of the brand," said Warwick Light, Vice President at PlayStation UK. "We wanted to make the UK launch an unmissable event and celebrate it in a playful way with our fans by bringing together a British icon, the London Underground sign, with the iconic PlayStation shapes."

Check out a look at some of the locations and their signs below.