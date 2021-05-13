PlayStation Studios is working on more than 25 PS5 games

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks ago, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan said that the company will release more exclusive games on the PlayStation 5 than any previous console, and today we've learned one of the ways that is possible.

Wired has spoken with both Ryan and Hermen Hulst (head of PlayStation Studios), and the latter reveals that PlayStation Studios has more than 25 PlayStation 5 games in the works. What might be even more impressive is that almost half of these projects are new intellectual properties. In fact, I've heard that one of the reasons why Sony rejected the first pitch for a Days Gone sequel was that Hulst and crew think there are more than enough new projects from established franchises in the works already with both Ratchet & Clank, Spider-Man, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo, God of War, MLB The Show, Astro Bot, The Last of Us and more.

Obviously, most of the 25 games are still years away from being finished, but it's still quite clear that Sony has some really good things in store for us both in the near and far future.

Which established franchises do you think PlayStation Studios is working on, and which studios do you think are making new IP?