PlayStation Studios head wants PC players to jump to PlayStation consoles for game sequels

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst has opened up a bit about how Sony's strategy will be going forward with live-service versus single-player releases. As we reported on earlier in the week, PlayStation is looking to focus on both single-player narrative experiences as well as more live-service endeavours.

As part of the Sony Business Segment Meeting, Sony is looking to tempt people on PC to purchase a PS5 so they can play the sequels to their narrative game hits. This likely doesn't mean that Sony won't put these games out at all on PC.

As we've seen in the past, it's more of a case of waiting with the sequels to single-player narrative hits from Sony. Usually, there's around a couple of years between a game launching on PlayStation and it being available on PC, but that wait is shortening over time.

