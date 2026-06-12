PlayStation Studios has reportedly sold just over 8 million games on PS5 over the last year

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The folks over at Alinea Analytics often serve up interesting studies about the world of video games, and to this end, a new infographic has been shared that looks into how PlayStation Studios' games have been faring over the past year on Sony's own main console.

The data chronicles just how many copies of first-party projects/console-exclusives have been sold on PS5 in the last 12 months, and the information is a little concerning. Topping the chart, as many no doubt expected, was Ghost of Yotei, with 4.8 million copies sold since it launched in autumn 2025, which is a decent performance likely driven by the fact you can only play the game on PS5. Following this, we have Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which moved 1.7 million copies on PS5, which is again, no doubt driven by the lack of another console version of the game and the late launching PC edition.

But then we move further down the list and things become a little more concerning... For one, MLB The Show 26 is the third best-performing PS Studios game of the last year on PS5, with 745,000 copies sold. It's then followed by Saros at 406,000, then Marathon at 347,000, and God of War: Sons of Sparta at 132,000.

It should be said that some of these games do have versions on other platforms, meaning between Marathon and DS2 alone, there's probably at least 2+ million copies to account for on PC and Xbox Series X/S. But the data is still rather concerning and shows how inefficient PlayStation Studios has been as of late (Kojima Productions' isn't even a first-party developer...), as for reference, Playground Games managed to reach six million fans in three days on PC and Xbox Series X/S when Forza Horizon 6 launched (Game Pass included), and the total number of PS Studios' titles sold on PS5 in the last year, according to this data, totals 8.13 million.

With Halo: Campaign Evolved launching on PS5 at debut in late July, will we continue to be seeing Xbox Game Studios be a more effective publisher than PS Studios on Sony's own platform for the year ahead, despite the change of heart in regards to exclusivity from Microsoft?

What do you think Sony needs to do to get things back on track?