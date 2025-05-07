PlayStation Studios expands with the Bungie-originated teamLFG

HQ

Sony Interactive Entertainment and the PlayStation Studios family has had a rough go of it the last few years. Granted, many publishers and developers have faced tough times too, but Sony PlayStation has had a particularly tough run, with massive flops, cancellations, and studio shut downs rocking the massive company. It's because of this that today's news is actually a little surprising...

SIE CEO Herman Hulst has published an article on PlayStation Blog where he reveals that a new studio is joining the PlayStation Studios family. This developer is known as teamLFG, and if you've never heard of it, this would be because it is a very young company that originated from Bungie.

We're told that it was once simply an incubation project at the Destiny 2 and Marathon developer, but it's now ready to spread its wings and fully take flight. An announcement letter from teamLFG adds:

"Our studio is headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with team members working both on-site and remotely throughout the U.S. and Canada. We are a team composed not just of industry veterans who have shipped titles like Destiny, Halo, League of Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, and Rec Room, but also industry newcomers with fresh creative perspectives and skills. We are passionate about exceptional action-based gameplay, moment-to-moment game feel, and richly social virtual worlds.

"The "LFG" in "teamLFG" stands for "Looking For Group." We are driven by a mission to create games where players can find friendship, community, and belonging. We want our players to feel excited when they log on to discover their teammates already hanging out online. We want our players to recognize familiar names and to make myths and memes out of each other. We want our players to love remembering that one time where they pulled off That Play that changed the whole story of the match. As we say on the team - dat's da good stuff.

"We will make immersive multiplayer worlds propelled by action games that players can learn, play, and master for countless hours. We want to build our games with our communities, inviting players to be a part of our development process through early access playtests. It's critical that we stay nimble enough to react to player feedback, not just in our lead-up to launch, but throughout live service as we continue to grow the game and community for years to come.

"Our first game is a team-based action game that draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games. Players will inhabit a lighthearted, comedic world set in brand-new, mythic, science-fantasy universe. We can't wait to reveal more."

Are you excited to hear more from teamLFG?