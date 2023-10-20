Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

PlayStation Studios celebrates the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launch with cool art

The creators of God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West and more show us what it would be like if the universes came together.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A few years ago, the PlayStation first-party developers started a tradition of celebrating the launch of each other's games by creating special artwork for the occasion. Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally launched today, which means that talented artists from Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studios, Guerrilla, Bend Studio, Sucker Punch, Firesprite and Media Molecule have posted some seriously cool art on social media to celebrate this. You can see the ones posted so far below.

You can also read Alex' review and my spoiler-free tips and tricks.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Related texts

0
Marvel's Spider-Man 2Score

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Spider-Man as a character has had an immense hot streak over the past few years, but can Insomniac keep it up?



Loading next content