PlayStation Studios celebrates the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launch with cool art

HQ

A few years ago, the PlayStation first-party developers started a tradition of celebrating the launch of each other's games by creating special artwork for the occasion. Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has finally launched today, which means that talented artists from Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studios, Guerrilla, Bend Studio, Sucker Punch, Firesprite and Media Molecule have posted some seriously cool art on social media to celebrate this. You can see the ones posted so far below.

You can also read Alex' review and my spoiler-free tips and tricks.