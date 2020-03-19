PlayStation Store reveals discounts coming in Mega March

Basically the whole continent of Europe is now closed for business to some degree because of coronavirus. One implication of this state of affairs is that people are now at home eager for some entertainment, and video game publishers and developers are endeavouring to provide them with just that.

Playstation Store now has Mega March, a promotion that lasts until April 2. The discounted games are "safe" choices mostly since we have seen them discounted previously. However, now that most of us are being forced to stay home and play video games, maybe you might want to pick up a couple of the games that you have missed in the past year or so.

Let us know what you'll be playing to stave away the boredom.