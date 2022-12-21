PlayStation Store Launches January Sale

Sony's PlayStation Store has just begun its January Sale, with big discounts on thousands of games. Specifically, over 3,000 pieces of software, including full games, DLCs, and in-game currencies have been discounted.

There are some high profile and recent titles getting discounted in this PlayStation Store sale, so we thought we'd pick out some of the many great deals:

Also, for those who are looking to return to PS Plus or start a new subscription they can get 50% off until December 23. This deal doesn't work for existing subscribers, which is unfortunate when considering a lot of the games listed above are available in the PS Plus Premium and Extra Tiers. Let us know if you find any more great deals.