PlayStation Store has been suspended indefinitely in China

PlayStation China announced, via its official Weibo account, that its service has been suspended as of 7am on May 10, due to the reason of "security upgrades".

"We will inform you once we know when the PlayStation Store can resume its service. We sincerely apologize again to all the users." the post reads. Currently, no specific time or date is mentioned in the post, therefore it's unknown that when will the service go back online again.

Comments underneath the post from Chinese players speculated that the reason why PlayStation Store is being suspended is that some people reported the fact that users can still access PS Stores in other regions or countries and buy "unapproved" games.

In China, every game has to be examined first before it can officially be sold in stores, in case any of them includes "inappropriate content". However, it's no secret that a lot of players still use back door methods (such as connecting to HK PS Store) to have more options.

Despite the lack of confirmation, it's very likely that the China PS Store is under investigation.