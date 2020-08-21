LIVE

logo hd live | Battletoads
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Playstation Store has a hefty sale on right now

If you've been waiting for a new game, now may well be the time to strike.

The folks who run the Playstation Store like to have a good selection of games on sale, even if the games in question don't usually change that much. Still, we always like a discount on a quality game, right?

Discounts can be as much as 78%, which is what you'll get off Assassin's Creed Origins. Or how about 70% off The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition? And if you REALLY are on a budget, Uno, Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition, and Metro Redux are all currently enjoying deep discounts, with current pricing available until September 3.

