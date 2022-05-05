PlayStation Store celebrates Japanese Golden Week with discounted games

Dansk
Japan has a so-called Golden Week, which includes a series of four national holidays in one week. And this week is that Golden Week in 2022. Sony is a Japanese company, so it's only natural for them to celebrate in their own way.
The PlayStation Store has now a Golden Week sale including 432 items. Some of the games are pretty recent, so now is a good time to buy those games that you have been intending to get. Some of the games included are as follows:
Golden Week Sale ends on May 12th at 00:59 CET.
Tell us in the comments, what did you download.