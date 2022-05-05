Cookies

PlayStation Store celebrates Japanese Golden Week with discounted games

Grab yours, while it lasts.

Japan has a so-called Golden Week, which includes a series of four national holidays in one week. And this week is that Golden Week in 2022. Sony is a Japanese company, so it's only natural for them to celebrate in their own way.

The PlayStation Store has now a Golden Week sale including 432 items. Some of the games are pretty recent, so now is a good time to buy those games that you have been intending to get. Some of the games included are as follows:


  • Lost Judgment (29,97 euros)

  • Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition (39,97 euros)

  • Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition (19,97 euros)

  • Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition (33,57 euros)

  • Shadow Warrior 3 (29,97 euros)

  • Persona 5 Royal (20,98 euros)

Golden Week Sale ends on May 12th at 00:59 CET.

Tell us in the comments, what did you download.

