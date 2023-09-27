Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Synced
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      PlayStation Store adds new ratings feature

      You'll finally be able to give your two cents on a game you've played.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      A new PlayStation Store update has introduced ratings, a five-star system which allows you to share your opinion on a game you've played. You won't be able to type out a massive review, but you can give a star rating to any game in your library.

      As pointed out by Push Square, if you head into the PS Store, select "view product" on a game and from there you'll be able to see the current rating. On the next page, you can see a breakdown of the percentage of players that gave it 5-stars, 4-stars, and so on.

      It's worth noting you'll only be able to rate a game yourself if it's in your library. This is likely to avoid mass review-bombings. Hopefully in time we can see more additions to this rating system, to see how many hours people have logged, or even get some fully written reviews.

      What do you think of this update?

      PlayStation Store adds new ratings feature


      Loading next content