PlayStation Store adds new ratings feature

A new PlayStation Store update has introduced ratings, a five-star system which allows you to share your opinion on a game you've played. You won't be able to type out a massive review, but you can give a star rating to any game in your library.

As pointed out by Push Square, if you head into the PS Store, select "view product" on a game and from there you'll be able to see the current rating. On the next page, you can see a breakdown of the percentage of players that gave it 5-stars, 4-stars, and so on.

It's worth noting you'll only be able to rate a game yourself if it's in your library. This is likely to avoid mass review-bombings. Hopefully in time we can see more additions to this rating system, to see how many hours people have logged, or even get some fully written reviews.

