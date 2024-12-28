PlayStation stays committed to home consoles

HQ

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Sony's co-CEO Hideaki Nishino reaffirmed the company's commitment to the home console market, emphasizing that PlayStation's future lies firmly with physical consoles, particularly the PS5. With over 65 million units sold, the PS5 continues to gain traction, while the PS4 remains a popular platform for many gamers. Nishino highlighted the growing library of PS5 games and the continued engagement of users playing PS4 titles as key factors in PlayStation's ongoing success.

While Sony has explored other avenues, such as releasing first-party games on PC and introducing the PlayStation Portal as a way to stream PS5 games on the go, cloud gaming isn't a priority. Nishino explained that PlayStation consoles would remain the centerpiece of Sony's gaming strategy. He also hinted at future innovations, though the specifics of next-gen consoles remain under wraps. With the 30th anniversary of PlayStation on the horizon, Sony is celebrating its legacy while looking ahead.

