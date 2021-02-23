Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
PlayStation State of Play set for Thursday

Will focus on ten upcoming PS4 and PS5 games for thirty minutes.

Did you think Sony had filled its announcement quota for the week after confirming PlayStation VR 2 for PS5, the return of Play at Home, Days Gone coming to PC and the delay of Gran Turismo 7 to 2022? Far from it.

The Japanese company has revealed that we'll get 2021's first State of Play show at 10 PM GMT / 11 PM CET on Thursday, and that it'll last for approximately 30 minutes. They'll show off ten upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games (both completely new and already unveiled) from third-party partners and indie studios, so what do you want to see?

