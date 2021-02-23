PlayStation State of Play set for Thursday

You're watching Advertisements

Did you think Sony had filled its announcement quota for the week after confirming PlayStation VR 2 for PS5, the return of Play at Home, Days Gone coming to PC and the delay of Gran Turismo 7 to 2022? Far from it.

The Japanese company has revealed that we'll get 2021's first State of Play show at 10 PM GMT / 11 PM CET on Thursday, and that it'll last for approximately 30 minutes. They'll show off ten upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games (both completely new and already unveiled) from third-party partners and indie studios, so what do you want to see?