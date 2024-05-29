PlayStation State of Play confirmed for today

HQ

The rumour mill was working at full steam over the past few weeks in regard to Sony hosting a digital PlayStation event of some kind during this week. That rumour has finally been put to bed, as a State of Play has been confirmed for as soon as tomorrow evening.

That's right, at 23:00 BST on May 30 / 00:00 CEST on May 31, we can look forward to a State of Play broadcast giving us a look at some upcoming PlayStation projects.

It should be said that this is not an actual PlayStation Showcase, but we are expected to see information on 14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles, as well as some PlayStation Studios projects planned for later this year all the same. So, perhaps we could potentially see the sequel to Astro's Playroom, Lego Horizon Adventures, Concord, and more.

What are you hoping to see at the coming State of Play?