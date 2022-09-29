PlayStation Stars to debut in Europe in October

HQ

A few months back, Sony announced that it would be launching a PlayStation loyalty programme. Known as PlayStation Stars, the idea behind the initiative would be to provide players ways to earn digital collectibles and points, all by simply clocking in time and playing their favourite games. With that announcement long in the books, Sony is looking to actually launch PlayStation Stars around the world.

And in some places this has already happened, as PlayStation Stars has arrived in Asia (including Japan) already, as said in a recent blog post. The rest of the world will have to wait a tad longer, with North and South America getting the feature on October 5, and Europe, Australia, and New Zealand all getting the initiative on October 13.

While PlayStation Stars will be free to access for all on iOS and Android devices, or through the PlayStation website, you will need a PlayStation Network account to be able to reap its benefits.

As for the types of rewards this will offer, there will be figurines and other digital collectibles that will commemorate achievements you complete. They will not be tradeable, so don't expect this to be some sort of NFT platform, because that will not be the case.