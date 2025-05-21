PlayStation Stars is being shut down

HQ

Sony has come to the conclusion that the loyalty programme PlayStation Stars is not where it should be. The Japanese company has decided to shut down the programme and to instead divert its resources to creating an evolved and better loyalty platform for its users.

This was affirmed in a PlayStation Blog, where Sony states: "Since launching the program, we've learned a lot from evaluating the types of activities our players respond best to, and as a company, we are always evolving with player and industry trends. Through this evaluation, we have decided to refocus our efforts and will be winding down the current version of PlayStation Stars. We will continue to evaluate our key findings from this program, and are looking into ways to build upon these learnings."

As for what this means for current PlayStation Stars users, any gathered points will be able to be spent up until Stars officially closes down on November 2, 2026. Also, points and digital collectibles will still be able to be earned all the way until July 23, 2025, with this date also serving as the moment when Stars Campaigns will be coming to an end too. Otherwise, any acquired digital collectibles will remain accessible even after Stars shuts down at the end of next year.

If you have read this and want to see what all the fuss is about, Sony has also noted that it is no longer accepting new members for Stars as of today, meaning you have missed the boat.

Signing off, Sony explains: "We want to thank all of our players for supporting PlayStation Stars since the launch in 2022. As we explore new ways to evolve our loyalty program efforts for the future, we'll continue to celebrate all of our players through the various community activities we have planned."

Were you a frequent PlayStation Stars user?