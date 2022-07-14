PlayStation Stars announced, Sony's new reward and loyalty program

HQ

Sony has announced via their blog a new loyalty programme for all PlayStation users. PlayStation Stars, as it's called, will be another element of the PlayStation digital ecosystem, and will allow you to join for free.

Once signed up, users will be able to earn rewards by participating in community activities and campaigns, such as earning platinum trophies, winning tournaments or achieving a certain number of trophies globally. These loyalty points can be redeemed for wallet funds or exclusive PS Store rewards. As an added bonus, PlayStation Plus members enrolled in PlayStation Stars automatically earn points for their PlayStation Store purchases.

It seems that Sony has also introduced new types of items called digital collectibles (which they have already clarified are not any kind of NFT). The exact description they give is: that "they are digital representations of things PlayStation fans enjoy, including figures of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony's history of innovation. There will always be a new collectible to earn, an ultra-rare collectible to strive for, or something amazing to collect just for fun". So it sounds like some system like the one that already works in Steam with stickers.

There are no further details at the moment, except that the PlayStation Stars programme is already in the testing phase in some territories, and they hope to launch it globally later this year. We hope to bring you more news on this soon.