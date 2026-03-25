PlayStation shutters first-party partner studio Dark Outlaw Games

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While Epic Games may have taken the majority of headlines yesterday, after laying off 1000 people and making the future of Fortnite look a bit bleaker than it had just days ago, PlayStation has also apparently made some layoffs very recently. Namely, the company appears to have shut down the first-party partner studio Dark Outlaw Games.

This comes via Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who broke the news on Bluesky. This hasn't yet been officially confirmed by PlayStation or Dark Outlaw Games. The studio was formed by ex-Call of Duty lead Jason Blundell, who had formed another PlayStation studio in the past. Deviation was shut down in 2024.

Schreier reckons this is only part of the cuts planned at PlayStation, as the company also wants to take a step away from mobile development. Around 50 people are reported to have been laid off in total.