Concrete Genie

PlayStation shuts down the Concrete Genie studio

Sony isn't just acquiring new studios. Some are also being closed.

HQ

It hasn't even been three weeks since Sony announced it had acquired Firewalk Studios and made it a part of PlayStation Studios, but it's not just good news from the Japanese company's internal teams.

Pixelopus, the developer studio that made Entwined and Concrete Genie, has announced it's being shut down.

People at PlayStation I've spoken with claim this decision was made after the studio failed to impress with the latest milestone for the unannounced project it was working on. Some of the staff has allegedly been offered jobs at other PlayStation studios, while others will have to find work elsewhere when the studio closes its door the first week of June.

Thank you so much for the beautiful and charming Concrete Genie, as well as the mesmerising Entwined, Pixelopus. I hope everyone find somewhere else great to work as soon as possible. And thank you for this farewell-drawing.

Concrete Genie

