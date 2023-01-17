PlayStation Shows Off What's Coming in 2023

HQ

PlayStation had a very solid 2022, carried mostly by God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. However, things aren't going to slow down in 2023, as shown in a new trailer released on PlayStation's YouTube channel.

In terms of Sony exclusives, we get to see a lot, from Final Fantasy 16, to the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC, to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Not a lot of time is dedicated to each game, but we get a bit of flashy gameplay.

There are also non-exclusive games featured as well, like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and the Resident Evil 4 remake.

As shown in the trailer, there's a lot to unpack in this gaming year, especially with so many titles being pushed from 2022 into 2023.

What are you looking forward to most from this trailer? Let us know.