PlayStation shows first poster for the Twisted Metal show

Anthony Mackie is ready for some insane vehicular combat in July.

PlayStation Productions started hyping up the Uncharted movie and HBO's The Last of Us long before they were released, but has been very quiet about the adaptation of Twisted Metal starring Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett and Stephanie Beatriz. That's about to change.

Peacock has revealed the first poster for Twisted Metal, and does at the same time state we'll get the first trailer for the TV series tomorrow. Not only that. We finally also have the confirmation that the show will start on the streaming service sometime this July.

