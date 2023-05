HQ

Rumours of Sony hosting its second PlayStation Showcase sometime in late-May have been going around for months, so parts of the internet have been overflowing with anticipation lately. Well, time to let the hype explode.

Sony has confirmed 2023's PlayStation Showcase will start at 9 PM BST / 10 PM CEST on May 24. The show will be an astounding hour long, and we're promised announcements from both PlayStation Studios and third-party games.

Which games are you expecting and hoping to see?