PlayStation set to do away with PlayStation Network and PSN branding

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Considering the way we've moved on from just paying for an online subscription to expecting something back from that subscription (i.e. Game Pass and PS Plus' game libraries), it may not surprise you to learn that it looks like Sony is moving away from its older PSN and PlayStation Network branding.

In an email sent to developers and caught by Insider Gaming, it was outlined that the PlayStation Network and PSN branding is to be removed. Subscribers to Sony's online features need not worry, as this is just a visual change. You can read the email below:

"We'd like to inform you that Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has strategically decided to phase out the terms "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" across our platform in order to properly capture the breadth of our evolving digital services. What's changing and timeline.

The upcoming changes are purely visual and will not introduce any technical alterations to our offerings. To simplify and unify branding, the terms "PlayStation Network" and "PSN" will be phased out across all SIE assets by September 2026. All features currently associated with PSN, including core network features such as friends, multiplayer, and trophies, will remain unaffected and available to players. You'll be notified ahead of changes coinciding with the Technical Requirements Checklist (TRC) update in the fall of 2026.

Note: PS5 DevNet access is required to view TRC documentation. At that time, you'll need to align with the updated TRC and branding guidelines to ensure the removal of PSN instances from all future releases, assets, and external service interfaces."

We don't know if there's going to be a replacement. Really, it could be that all of PlayStation's online features are now just pushed under the PlayStation Plus umbrella. Considering you need a PS Plus Essential subscription for online play with paid multiplayer titles, it's easy to see that becoming the new PSN.