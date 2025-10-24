PlayStation reveals new Astro Bot and Dual Speeder figure to bring joy to our desks

HQ

Astro Bot might just be one of PlayStation's cutest mascots, and it seems that the platform owner is going all-in on the little bot that could, especially after he managed to score the GOTY award at The Game Awards.

Now, as per Genki_JPN, we've got a reveal for a new figure made in partnership with Tamashii Nations featuring Astro Bot and his Dual Speeder, which is basically just a DualSense controller that has jet engines in the handles.

Unfortunately, you can't use this superpowered controller, but you can get it as a collectible figurine, as a smiling Astro Bot hangs off the side. Release date, pre-order details, and price are currently unknown, but we'll endeavour to have an update with that information when we can.

This is an ad: