PlayStation reminds everyone to watch The Game Awards tonight

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has made no secret that they think it's important that we watch The Game Awards tonight. A show about video game awards (duh!), that also sports several announcements (up to 15 reveals, according to the producer and host, Geoff Keighley). Exactly what they will reveal is unknown, although some kind of Forza sign of life has been rumoured.

Sony has so far not said much about The Game Awards. Until now. Late yesterday, the official PlayStation account on Twitter wrote a reminder of The Game Awards as well. This does not automatically mean there will be Sony stuff to show, but at least it increases the chances as they would never forget to hype up the event if there was something they wanted to share.

A new Killzone, perhaps another Days Gone or the rumoured Silent Hill reboot - what do you hope Sony will reveal tonight?