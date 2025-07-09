PlayStation releases System Update 12.52 for PS4

HQ

We're coming up on five years with the current generation of PlayStation consoles, but Sony hasn't completely left the previous generation behind yet. In fact, just today it released a new System Software Update for PlayStation 4.

In the very brief patch note for Update 12.52, Sony reports that "some security fixes have been made to the system software", without going into detail about the update, which is common when updating the security of console firmware.

Interestingly, this is not the most high-profile update to older hardware that Sony has carried out this year. In March it updated PS3 to version 4.92 with new encryption keys for Blu-ray discs.

Do you keep your PS4 in regular use?