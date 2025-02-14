PlayStation president plans to bring out more family games like Astro Bot

HQ

PlayStation presidentHiroki Totoki, in a recent call with investors, highlighted Team Asobi's performance at the awards season and that they intend to increase their offering of family titles in the future. Astro Bot was a success for PlayStation in a genre where it has been unusual in recent years (3D platformers), winning the GOTY and three other awards at the gala, including awards at other events.

The president was delighted with the success of PlayStation Studios games at the Game Awards. "Astro Bot won Game of the Year and Best Family Game. In addition, Helldivers 2 won Best Ongoing Game and Best Multiplayer Game. The fact that games from genres we are planning to expand have worked, such as family titles or as a live service won awards, is a great step towards building a good catalogue."

According to Sony, the title sold 1.5 million units in its first nine weeks. PlayStation Studios head Helmen Hulst hailed the Astro Bot IP as very important to the Japanese brand. "Astro is fundamental to us. Obviously, it came pre-installed on PlayStation 5 and millions loved it. It's remarkable that such a small studio was able to make such a big game."

