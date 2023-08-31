Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PlayStation Portal will launch in November

But only in a few countries.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last week, Sony announced the name and price for PlayStation Portal, its PS5 streaming device. One thing we didn't get was the release date, as that was to come "at a later date". Well, it didn't arrive much later.

Sony has now revealed that the first batch of PlayStation Portals will launch on the 15th of November. I write the first batch because the Japanese company has decided to follow the same recipe as when the PlayStation VR2 launched, as the PlayStation Portal will only be sold through Sony's own store in the U.S., U.K., Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal at first. Pre-orders have already started in these countries and select retailers in Canada and Japan, while the rest of us have to wait an unspecified time.

Will you be getting one? Why or why not?

HQ
PlayStation Portal will launch in November


Loading next content