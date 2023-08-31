PlayStation Portal will launch in November

HQ

Last week, Sony announced the name and price for PlayStation Portal, its PS5 streaming device. One thing we didn't get was the release date, as that was to come "at a later date". Well, it didn't arrive much later.

Sony has now revealed that the first batch of PlayStation Portals will launch on the 15th of November. I write the first batch because the Japanese company has decided to follow the same recipe as when the PlayStation VR2 launched, as the PlayStation Portal will only be sold through Sony's own store in the U.S., U.K., Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal at first. Pre-orders have already started in these countries and select retailers in Canada and Japan, while the rest of us have to wait an unspecified time.

Will you be getting one? Why or why not?