PlayStation Portal receives a system update focused on user interface and cloud-based game streaming

PS Portal is not a standalone portable device from Sony, but today it has taken an important step in that direction. Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced a new update that is now available for the portable gaming device via Remote Play that substantially improves cloud-based game streaming. The queuing system has been improved so that when the server is full, the game will automatically launch as soon as a free space is available. The main and pause menus have also been improved for this use.

The cloud streaming functionality is still an experimental offering on the PlayStation Portal, but thanks to it you can now enjoy certain PS5 games from the PlayStation Plus catalogue from the PlayStation servers, even without a PS5 console. Full details can be found in the new PlayStation Blog post.

Do you have a PS Portal and have you tried cloud gaming through it?