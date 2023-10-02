PlayStation Portal proves incredibly popular in Japan

HQ

The PlayStation Portal is proving to be quite the hit in Japan. Over here, we've reported that it doesn't seem to be a super-exciting device, as it will only allow you to stream PS5 games over Wi-Fi, but even with the criticism pre-orders have sold out in Japan.

As reported by X/Twitter user Genki_JPN, you'll not be able to find any PlayStation Portals on Japan's Amazon site, Yodobashi, Rakuten Books, Bic Camera, and every other online retailer. So, even if the device doesn't do that well elsewhere, it seems Sony may strike gold in Japan.

The PlayStation Portal will release in the US, UK, France, Germany, Benelux, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Austria on the 15th of November. Do you think it will be a success?