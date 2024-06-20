PlayStation Portal now lets you connect to public Wi-Fi networks

HQ

As our colleague Magnus told us when he reviewed it, PS Portal offers a perfect solution for a very specific audience, while for many others it may simply be a second screen for Remote Play that is a bit more expensive than other solutions. We fit into the first group, so if you also need the device to play games while a family member occupies the TV, this is of interest to you.

Sony has shared the release notes for the 3.0.0 update for PS Portal, which was released today, and includes among other features the ability to connect to public Wi-Fi networks, which means that (now) you can take it with you wherever you want (even to a hotel on summer holidays) and connection will no longer be an issue.

PS Portal 3.0.0 Update Notes