PlayStation Portal now lets you connect to public Wi-Fi networks

The 3.0.0 update to the device has just been released and now offers new features.

As our colleague Magnus told us when he reviewed it, PS Portal offers a perfect solution for a very specific audience, while for many others it may simply be a second screen for Remote Play that is a bit more expensive than other solutions. We fit into the first group, so if you also need the device to play games while a family member occupies the TV, this is of interest to you.

Sony has shared the release notes for the 3.0.0 update for PS Portal, which was released today, and includes among other features the ability to connect to public Wi-Fi networks, which means that (now) you can take it with you wherever you want (even to a hotel on summer holidays) and connection will no longer be an issue.

PS Portal 3.0.0 Update Notes



  • PS Portal can now connect to public networks. If there's a public network available in places such as hotels, cafes, and airports, you can connect your PS Portal to the Wi-Fi by entering the required information (such as ID, password, and room number) using your mobile phone or computer.

  • To connect to public networks, make sure that the initial setup for your PS Portal is completed.

  • To comply with regulations for various countries and regions, PS Portal might not support connections to certain public networks, such as 5GHz networks.

  • When you use the touchpad area on the screen during Remote Play, you'll now see visual feedback.

  • Your PS Portal can now display the remaining battery level as a percentage on the status bar at the top right of the screen. Open the quick menu, go to Settings > System > Battery, and then turn on Show Battery Percentage.

  • We've improved system software performance and stability.

  • We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

