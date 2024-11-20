PlayStation Portal gets cloud streaming with select PS5 games

HQ

The PlayStation Portal remains an odd device for many. Requiring an internet connection and a PS5 to be somewhat useful, the handheld system is not the Steam Deck rival some had hoped it would be. But, a big step is coming to give it more variety in what it can play.

A beta version of cloud streaming is releasing today for the PlayStation Portal. It'll allow users with PlayStation Plus Premium subscriptions to access more than 120 PS5 games including Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratch & Clank: Rift Apart and more. You won't need a PS5 console to play these games, and can instead stream them directly from Sony's servers.

You will still need a fairly fast internet connection for this, but it's a major step forward for the PlayStation Portal. If the entire Game Catalogue could become available on it, including PS4 and PS3 games, perhaps it would become more of an attractive purchase for the general consumer.