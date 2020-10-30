PlayStation Plus was crucial to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout's success

You're watching Advertisements

Fall Guys... what a game. It took the world by storm when it was released in August 2020, and you can read our review about it right here.

The developer Mediatonic has now revealed to MCVUK, that getting Fall Guys as a "free" PlayStation Plus game in August was a crucial thing in the game's success.

This was confessed by Mediatonic's creative director Jeff Tanton. Having the game available for PlayStation Plus users at launch guaranteed a good number of players right from the start.

"I think it's one of the best decisions we could have made. --- We've had a lot of downloads on PS Plus. I know some people have said, 'are you not frustrated? Those could have been sales!' And... no. There's literally no way we could have made the impact that we did without PS Plus. The support from Sony has been incredible."