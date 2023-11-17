Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

PlayStation Plus subscriptions go on sale... but only if you're upgrading

If you're a new subscriber or looking to change your subscription tier, you're in for a treat.

The Black Friday sale on the PlayStation Store is live now, and alongside offering big discounts on games, the sale also gives users a chance to get a cheaper PlayStation Plus subscription. However, this only applies if you're a new customer or wanting to upgrade your subscription tiers.

New customers get 30% off PlayStation Plus, and if you upgrade from a PlayStation Plus Essential to Extra subscription, you'll get 25% off. If you make the big jump to Premium from Extra/Essential, though, you'll again get 30% off.

There's no mention of keeping the same tier for a discount on the PlayStation Blog, and while some people online are saying they can get a deal on their subscription without upgrading, it seems this deal is meant to attract new customers primarily.

