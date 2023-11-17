PlayStation Plus subscriptions go on sale... but only if you're upgrading

HQ

The Black Friday sale on the PlayStation Store is live now, and alongside offering big discounts on games, the sale also gives users a chance to get a cheaper PlayStation Plus subscription. However, this only applies if you're a new customer or wanting to upgrade your subscription tiers.

New customers get 30% off PlayStation Plus, and if you upgrade from a PlayStation Plus Essential to Extra subscription, you'll get 25% off. If you make the big jump to Premium from Extra/Essential, though, you'll again get 30% off.

There's no mention of keeping the same tier for a discount on the PlayStation Blog, and while some people online are saying they can get a deal on their subscription without upgrading, it seems this deal is meant to attract new customers primarily.