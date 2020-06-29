PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting a triple-bill in July

You're watching Advertisements

On this day ten years ago, Sony launched the paid online service PlayStation Plus and the Japanese company is celebrating this occasion with an extra treat for subscribers. More precisely, the platform holder just revealed that we can look forward to three games instead of the usual two that we'd get during a standard month. Starting on July 7, customers can download and play Rise of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20, and FMV adventure Erica. Until then, you get Call of Duty: WW II and Star Wars Battlefront II for your PS4.

On top of that, there will be a limited anniversary design for the PS4 this week and new customers can also try out the service for free this weekend. Anyone who has not yet tried out PS Plus can take a look starting Saturday, July 4 (from 12:01 local time) until Sunday, July 5 at 23:59.