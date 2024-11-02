PlayStation Plus subscriber spends $2000 subscribing until 2048

HQ

While most of us renew our subscriptions on a yearly basis, sometimes this can lead to getting caught by sneaky price hikes. With the state of gaming subscriptions right now, we can expect the price of things like PS Plus and Game Pass to go up bit by bit, year by year.

However, one forward-thinking Reddit user known as On_Reddit_ In_Class subscribed to PS Plus Premium for the next two decades. It cost them thousands of dollars to do such a thing, but it means they've almost definitely scored themselves a bargain.

So long as you're planning on playing games through PS Plus for a long time, there's no reason why you couldn't think about this potential money-saving method. With the way games catalogues on subscription services are working as well, you shouldn't really run out of games to play.

What do you think? A waste of money or a masterplan?

Thanks, IGN.