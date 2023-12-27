PlayStation Plus starts 2024 by giving fantastic games away for free in January

HQ

Most developers and publishers are still enjoying their well-deserved time off these days, but Sony has decided to not break the tradition of revealing the next PlayStation Plus Essential games the last Wednesday of the month. Quite understandable this time around, as 2024 starts amazingly for PS Plus subscribers.

Sony has announced that the first three free PS Plus Essential games in 2024 will be A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves the World and Evil West. They'll replace Lego 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator and Sable on the 2nd of January, so grab the latter three before then.