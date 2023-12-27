Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

PlayStation Plus starts 2024 by giving fantastic games away for free in January

A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves the World and Evil West can be yours without paying anything at all next week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Most developers and publishers are still enjoying their well-deserved time off these days, but Sony has decided to not break the tradition of revealing the next PlayStation Plus Essential games the last Wednesday of the month. Quite understandable this time around, as 2024 starts amazingly for PS Plus subscribers.

Sony has announced that the first three free PS Plus Essential games in 2024 will be A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves the World and Evil West. They'll replace Lego 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator and Sable on the 2nd of January, so grab the latter three before then.

PlayStation Plus starts 2024 by giving fantastic games away for free in January


Loading next content