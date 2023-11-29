Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

PlayStation Plus offers PowerWash Simulator, Lego 2K Drive and Sable for free in December

A very good and diverse trio of games will be gifted to Essential members on Tuesday.

We're entering the last month of 2023 on Friday, and that means it's time for three new games to be added to the PlayStation Plus Essential collection on the first Tuesday of the month. You can still add Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Dragon Ball: The Breakers to your library for free before Tuesday. Then, from the 5th of December until the 2nd of January, you'll get the following games as part of your PS Plus subscription:


  • PowerWash Simulator

  • Lego 2K Drive

  • Sable

Three entertaining games in their own way, so a nice early gift from Sony and friends.

