PlayStation Plus offers PowerWash Simulator, Lego 2K Drive and Sable for free in December

We're entering the last month of 2023 on Friday, and that means it's time for three new games to be added to the PlayStation Plus Essential collection on the first Tuesday of the month. You can still add Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Dragon Ball: The Breakers to your library for free before Tuesday. Then, from the 5th of December until the 2nd of January, you'll get the following games as part of your PS Plus subscription:



PowerWash Simulator



Lego 2K Drive



Sable



Three entertaining games in their own way, so a nice early gift from Sony and friends.