PlayStation Plus offers GTA V, Final Fantasy Origin, Tinykin and more for free next week

Sony and Microsoft usually have a thought behind the games being added to PlayStation Plus and Game Pass, and the last PS Plus games of 2023 are clearly examples of that.

Because Grand Theft Auto V can be downloaded for free by PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers starting the 19th of December. There's absolutely no doubt Sony and Take-Two planned this to take full advantage of hype around the first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. That's not the only great game joining PS Plus on Tuesday, however. Here's the entire line-up:

Games added to the Extra collection:



Additional games Premium subscribers will get:



At least a handful of great games to spend time with this holiday, so my backlog just grew a bit. Which of these will you definitely play and/or recommend?