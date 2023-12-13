Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

PlayStation Plus offers GTA V, Final Fantasy Origin, Tinykin and more for free next week

Sony wants to take advantage of the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI, Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

Sony and Microsoft usually have a thought behind the games being added to PlayStation Plus and Game Pass, and the last PS Plus games of 2023 are clearly examples of that.

Because Grand Theft Auto V can be downloaded for free by PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers starting the 19th of December. There's absolutely no doubt Sony and Take-Two planned this to take full advantage of hype around the first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. That's not the only great game joining PS Plus on Tuesday, however. Here's the entire line-up:

Games added to the Extra collection:

Additional games Premium subscribers will get:

At least a handful of great games to spend time with this holiday, so my backlog just grew a bit. Which of these will you definitely play and/or recommend?

